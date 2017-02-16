2nd Circuit affirms habitual offender's 60-year sentence

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal has upheld the 60-year sentence handed down to Voltaire Sullivan who last year was declared a habitual offender because of his multiple felony convictions.

The panel said the lengthy sentence was appropriate because of Sullivan’s disrespect for the law and a lack of desire to reform.

Sullivan was previously sentenced in Webster District Court to 35 years on four counts of distribution following a jury conviction in 2015. Prior to trial, Sullivan turned down a plea offer from the state for far less years. The offer would have also allowed him to avoid being billed as a habitual offender.

The 35-year sentence was set aside in exchange for the 60-year sentence.

Sullivan’s criminal history goes back 20 years beginning in 1996 with a conviction for cocaine possession. He was given a suspended sentence but his probation was revoked.

A year later, Sullivan pleaded guilty to attempted possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Then in 2000, Sullivan pleaded to one count of distribution of cocaine. He served six years, but his parole was revoked.

In 2001, Sullivan pleaded guilty to more drug charges, with a conviction and five-year sentence imposed in 2008. Still, more drug charges and convictions followed, with the final coming in 2015.

District Attorney Schuyler Marvin agreed with the appellate court that despite having been given many chances, Sullivan has not responded favorably to probation or parole.

“Mr. Sullivan has shown us multiple times that he is not capable of complying with lawful behavior nor has he taken advantage of the many chances he was given at probation and parole. We are simply wasting our resources to continue to deal with people who have done far less than Mr. Sullivan. He has been given multiple chances and continued for twenty years to show a pattern of criminal behavior," Marvin said.

He continued: “Unfortunately for Mr. Sullivan he is now gone for 60 years which is a long time but don’t deal drugs and you won’t go to jail. And if you are given a chance to get your life back on the right track, take advantage of being given a second chance instead of continuously thumbing your nose at the system who tries to help you. Distribution of drugs has devastating far reaching affects throughout our entire community so I continue to applaud the efforts of the Minden Police Department and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office as well as all of our law enforcement agencies that have no intention of letting up on investigating narcotics.”