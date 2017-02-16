Parking spat: Neighbors disagree with tenants and police over compliance with city law

This recent picture supplied by a neighbor shows how a home's occupants drew complaints about violating Shreveport city ordinance by parking cars on the lawn.

Cars parked on lawns. That's banned under city ordinance in Shreveport. But one councilman says it's a big problem. And some folks in his southwest Shreveport district are pointing at one house in particular that they say is in clear violation.

But police disagree.

"A parking lot."

"An eyesore."

That's how neighbors describe the rental home at Baird and Crabapple, a posted sign says "no parking" along the street.

Those neighbors would not talk on camera, fearing retribution. But they have been talking to their councilman, James Flurry.

"Non-stop," is how Flurry describes complaints the last few weeks.

"There's definitely a violation. It doesn't meet city ordinance," Flurry says of the parking at the house.

A photo taken by a neighbor on January 25 shows four vehicles on the driveway, and four more on the lawn on either side. Neighbors complain that's a daily occurrence. And it was certainly the case when KTBS went to visit.

The woman who pays the rent, Barbara McKinney Hanson did not want to answer questions on camera. But she did say she's now complying with the law after a visit from police.

"They told me to buy me gravel. That's what I did," Hanson said before asking that our camera stop recording.

Asked who told her to buy gravel, she said, "The Police and the Code Enforcement. I paid $200 to get this here gravel."

Gravel now covers the ground on each side of the driveway where extra vehicles now park. But does that comply with city ordinance?

That law says vehicles cannot be parked "in a yard" ... or on any other area than a permanent parking area, which is either asphalt, concrete or other hard surface dustless materials."

Shreveport Police spokesman, Cpl. Marcus Hines says the use of gravel does comply with city ordinance. However, when pressed about it being put on the lawn, Hines said, "(The ordinance) doesn't say anything about that. I just read the law and interpret it as it's written. I don't add to it."

But in regard to a "permanent parking area," the law also says "not more than four vehicles may be parked."

If that gravel is now considered a permanent parking area, Hanson and her family and friends appear to routinely go over the limit.

But not when police were there.

"At the time that we went out there yesterday everything appeared to be in compliance," Hines said on Wednesday.



But he adds, that's how the tenants could get into trouble.

"If you have a permanent driveway and you add to that driveway and you have more than four cars, then you may run into issues of compliance," Hines explained.



Why is it a problem with neighbors?

"It absolutely pulls the property value down when you got all these cars parked up in the yard and driveway," Councilman Flurry says of the neighbors' top concern.



Hanson says if she keeps getting visits from the police and complaints about her parking, she might take care of the problem by moving.

"I don't like nobody to harass me. 'Cause this is what this is here -- harassment!" she said.

Hines says if complaints about compliance continue, police might ask city attorneys for an interpretation of the ordinance. He says it's important to get it right because he says police do enforce the ordinance with 100 dollar fines.

KTBS was unable to find the landlord for comment. Neighbors believe they now live in Houston. And it's unknown who manages the property.

