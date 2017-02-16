Dogs seized from cruelty situation in Claiborne Parish

Four dogs living among their own waste were rescued Wednesday from a cruelty situation in Claiborne Parish.

The Humane Society of the United States and Louisiana SPCA assisted the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office in the dogs' rescue. Sheriff's deputies served a search and seizure warrant on the property and found the dogs housed in unsafe and unsanitary conditions with limited access to food and water, according to an email from Samantha Miller, humane society public information officer.

No arrest has been made. An investigation continues, Sheriff Ken Bailey told KTBS Thursday.

The smell of ammonia overwhelmed rescuers upon entrance to the structure. They found three dogs inside that were walking on layers of waste and fecal matter covering the floor. The dogs were climbing on destroyed and broken down furniture.

Outside of the structure, rescuers found a makeshift shelter made of tarps and one dog in "extremely poor condition," Miller said in the email.

"The dog was almost entirely hairless, with swollen, crusty skin and open sores on her body. Behind the home lay the carcass of a deceased dog that appeared to be there for an extended period of time," she added.

The dogs were surrendered to the HSUS, which transported them to Paws 4 Life and LASPCA. They will receive any necessary immediate medical treatment.