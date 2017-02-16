Officer arrested, victim’s mother speaks out

A Shreveport mother is speaking out after a city police officer was arrested as an accessory to her son's murder.

Officer Lashell Crawford, a probationary officer hired in 2016, was put on leave Feb. 8 during an internal investigation.

Now, she's charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Rolandreon Fisher.

Fisher was gunned down in the parking lot of the County Market grocery store on Hearne Avenue on Jan. 29.

Jacory Wesley, 21, is behind bars for second-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Fisher's mother, Gladys Fisher-Caldwell, said she's hurt to hear an officer was arrested in connection to her son's murder.

"Right now, I'm not having any trust in the system and it's just breaking me down more and more and I'm just trying to stay strong and I'm just praying and praying that justice is served," Fisher-Caldwell said.

Crawford's bond is set at $10,000.