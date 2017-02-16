Local reaction to a “Day Without Immigrants”

Nationwide, businesses are staging protests in support of a “Day Without Immigrants".

This is all in response to President Donald Trump's promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

The idea is to show what America would look like without the contribution of immigrants, who were expected to stay home on this day.

Ki' Mexico manager, Eleazar Mondragon, moved to Shreveport from Mexico City almost 16 years ago.

Mondragon said he's proud to see everyone coming together to support immigrants, “We're glad because out here in the states, it's a safer country. Many people, I didn't personally, but I know people that are here because of where they live the economy is not as good.”

Ki' Mexico in Shreveport did not participate in the protest, but some businesses around the country are either closed or working with skeleton crews.