Shots fired near Shreveport Police Department; no one injured

Shreveport police are investigating who fired shots around a business across the street from the Shreveport Police Department.

No one has been injured.

The shots were fired just after 4:30 p.m. today near Sun Furniture, which is across from the police department in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue.

Police haven't said where the gunfire originated or what the shots targeted.

