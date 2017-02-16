Quantcast

Information sought on whereabouts of missing Haughton woman

Posted: Updated:
Royal Madden Royal Madden
BOSSIER PARISH, La. -

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a Haughton woman who was reported missing by her family Wednesday for the second time.

Royal M. Madden, 27, of Haughton, was first reported missing by her family on Jan. 29. But she made contact with her family a few days later and told them she left and did not want to tell them where she was going, Lt. Bill Davis said in a news release.

Madden’s last known residence is in the 600 block of Timbers East in Haughton.  She has blonde hair (but has been known to change her hair color) and a large tattoo of two guns on her chest. 

The family is concerned for her welfare and want to know she is safe, the release states. 

Anyone with information on Madden's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.





    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

