Information sought on whereabouts of missing Haughton woman

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a Haughton woman who was reported missing by her family Wednesday for the second time.

Royal M. Madden, 27, of Haughton, was first reported missing by her family on Jan. 29. But she made contact with her family a few days later and told them she left and did not want to tell them where she was going, Lt. Bill Davis said in a news release.

Madden’s last known residence is in the 600 block of Timbers East in Haughton. She has blonde hair (but has been known to change her hair color) and a large tattoo of two guns on her chest.

The family is concerned for her welfare and want to know she is safe, the release states.

Anyone with information on Madden's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.