Arkansas considers bathroom bill

A new senate bill regarding gender and bathroom use in public restrooms and other facilities has been filed in Arkansas.



While specifics of the proposed legislation have not been revealed, several Arkansas residents are already speaking out about the controversial issue.

The bill was filed this week by Republican Senators Greg Standridge and Gary Stubblefield.

Texarkana, Arkansas resident Richard Wagnon believes this type of legislation is necessary.

"We would not have to be seeking legislative solutions if the other side had not made it an issue," explained Wagnon.

While some Arkansans believe the bill could have a negative impact on the economy, Wagnon says it's chance worth taking.

"There will be people who come at us just like they've come at other states. But when you do what is right. It's right, no matter the cost," said Wagnon.

Lawmakers decided against bringing the issue up during last year's fiscal session.

Mark Vaughan with Equality Texarkana believes the bill is unnecessary.

"This is really more of a way for the very conservative to stir the base," said Vaughan.

The authors of the bill say it's about protecting kids, but Vaughan believes it will create more harm than good.

"This hurts children who may be gay, bi-sexual, or transgender," said Vaughan.

The bill may face opposition from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson who released this statement:



"I have consistently said that there is no need for a North Carolina type bathroom bill in Arkansas. It is unclear as to the specifics of the proposed legislation but if it is similar to North Carolina's, I view the bill as unnecessary and potentially harmful."