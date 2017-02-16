Texarkana "Run the Line" Half Marathon set for this weekend

It's one great race, in two great states.

The 10th annual "Run the Line" Half Marathon will take place starting at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.



The event features a 13.1 mile run through trails and neighborhoods in Texarkana Texas and Arkansas.

There are about 500 runners from across the country that will be in Texarkana to participate in the race.

They will cross into Texas at North Stateline and Texas Blvd, then make a trek around Spring Lake Park before heading back toward the downtown area through the Highland Park neighborhood.

For more information go to txkruntheline.org.