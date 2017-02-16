The Krewe of Centaur brings the fun to residents

The Krewe of Centaur brought Mardi Gras to the residents of Riverview Care Center in Bossier Thursday. They held their own mini parade in the center and handed out classic parade throws.

Members that visited included Queen Centaur XXVI, The Duke and Duchess of Fun, and the Duchess of Frolic.

The Krewe members said the visit was their way to bring something fun and exciting to the residents that they don't normally get to do.

The Krewe of Centaur's parade roll February 18th at 4:00 pm. You can watch it live on KTBS starting at 4:30 pm.