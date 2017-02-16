Texarkana Police looking for armed bank robber

On Thursday February 16, 2017, at approximately 10:00am, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to Bancorp South, located at 2200 North Stateline Avenue, in reference to a Robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the business and demanded money from the teller while displaying a handgun. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash left the bank heading south from the building.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’8 tall and 180 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue mask that only revealed his eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is urged to contact Texarkana Arkansas Police at 903-798-3154 or the Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.