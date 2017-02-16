Quantcast

Texarkana Police looking for armed bank robber

Texarkana, AR -

On Thursday February 16, 2017, at approximately 10:00am, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to Bancorp South, located at 2200 North Stateline Avenue, in reference to a Robbery.  The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the business and demanded money from the teller while displaying a handgun.  The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash left the bank heading south from the building. 

The suspect is described as approximately 5’8 tall and 180 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue mask that only revealed his eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is urged to contact Texarkana Arkansas Police at 903-798-3154 or the Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.





  Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

