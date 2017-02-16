Tre'Davious White says he can do it all in the NFL

Green Oaks grad Tre'Davious White has only been watching football for about 6 years, starting when his good friend Morris Claiborne joined LSU. Last offseason, Tre'Davious had the chance to follow in Claiborne's footsteps yet again by heading to the NFL after his junior year, but he knew he had much more to learn.

"I just wanted to come back and become a better student of the game so the game could slow down for me. Film work, just knowing formations, things like that. I just wanted to become a complete player. I knew last year I was ready physically, but it was all mental. I just wanted to become a complete player and be a day one starter once I get there," said White.

Being a day one starter is something White is used to, starting every game for the Tigers since his freshman year. But in order to cut it in the NFL, Tre'Davious spent his extra year learning the importance of the word versatility, "You can't be a one trick pony. I'm able to do it all. I play a little safety, I play nickle, and I play corner. I pretty much can do it all. I don't consider myself a cornerback, I consider myself a defensive back."

White is considered by many to be the top defensive back in this year's draft, and has the confidence to prove it, "I don't put pressure on myself. I feel like I can ball with the best of them. I feel like the way I prepare and approach everything I do, I put my best foot forward and I go for it."

And since he's new to this watching football thing, White doesn't have a favorite team. He just wants to be a first round pick, just like his favorite player.