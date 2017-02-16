Quantcast

Tre'Davious White says he can do it all in the NFL - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

Tre'Davious White says he can do it all in the NFL

Posted: Updated:

Green Oaks grad Tre'Davious White has only been watching football for about 6 years, starting when his good friend Morris Claiborne joined LSU.  Last offseason, Tre'Davious had the chance to follow in Claiborne's footsteps yet again by heading to the NFL after his junior year, but he knew he had much more to learn.

"I just wanted to come back and become a better student of the game so the game could slow down for me.  Film work, just knowing formations, things like that.  I just wanted to become a complete player.  I knew last year I was ready physically, but it was all mental.  I just wanted to become a complete player and be a day one starter once I get there," said White.

Being a day one starter is something White is used to, starting every game for the Tigers since his freshman year.  But in order to cut it in the NFL, Tre'Davious spent his extra year learning the importance of the word versatility, "You can't be a one trick pony.  I'm able to do it all.  I play a little safety, I play nickle, and I play corner.  I pretty much can do it all.  I don't consider myself a cornerback, I consider myself a defensive back."

White is considered by many to be the top defensive back in this year's draft, and has the confidence to prove it, "I don't put pressure on myself.  I feel like I can ball with the best of them.  I feel like the way I prepare and approach everything I do, I put my best foot forward and I go for it."

And since he's new to this watching football thing, White doesn't have a favorite team.  He just wants to be a first round pick, just like his favorite player.  

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:47:01 GMT
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

  • Harden, James headline All-NBA first team

    Harden, James headline All-NBA first team

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:40:47 GMT
    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
SEP 3 2:30PM CT at Wisconsin
SEP 10 6:30PM CT vs Jacksonville St
SEP 17 6:00PM CT vs Mississippi St
SEP 24 TBA at Auburn
OCT 1 TBA vs Missouri
OCT 8 TBA vs Florida
OCT 15 TBA vs Southern Miss
OCT 22 TBA vs Ole Miss
NOV 5 TBA vs Alabama
NOV 12 TBA at Arkansas
NOV 19 TBA vs South Alabama
NOV 24 TBA vs Texas A&M




KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly