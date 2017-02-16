Louisiana state senator resigns rather than face expulsion



BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- A Louisiana state senator involved in two domestic violence incidents has resigned, rather than face likely removal by colleagues who call him unfit for the Senate.

Sen. Troy Brown, a Democrat from Geismar, stepped down from his position Thursday, a day after senators moved ahead with historic expulsion proceedings.

Brown pleaded no contest twice over the past year to misdemeanor charges involving abuse against women. He served jail time last month.

In his resignation letter, Brown continued to suggest that senators' disciplinary efforts have gone too far for misdemeanor crimes. His lawyer said he's been denied the opportunity to defend himself.

But procedural votes in the expulsion effort suggested it would be successful.

Brown said it was time to move on, rather than cause more division among his colleagues.