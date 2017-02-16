Community mourns Terry and Pam Bailey

Almost anyone from Center, Texas knows of Terry and his wife Pam Bailey.

"My kids used to go to school with his kids," said Laginia Preston.

She says her departed husband used to wash Terry Bailey's cars and it saddened her to learn about the helicopter crash that killed Bailey and his wife.

"It's just very sad to hear," said Preston.

Everyone from family, friends, people who've worked for him, people who worked with him, and even those who simply knew of the family say the Baileys were good people.

"We worked with machines and things through his deer operations... For a person that's very influential here and did a lot of good for the community, it's a very big loss for us," said Lynn Kaluza, owner of K-Bar Motorsports.

Black Ribbons are tied to the doors of two of the Baileys' buildings.

The Baileys' own several businesses, among them is a deer farm and High Roller Wells, a company that provides water disposal for oil and gas companies.

According to answering machine recordings, the Baileys' corporate office is closed until Monday as the company mourns its founders.

The City of Center's Mayor, David Chadwick provided KTBS with the following statement:

The City of Center grieves with the family of Pam and Terry Bailey in the tragic loss of these two native citizens and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Bailey had a deep love for their community and enjoyed being a part of its growth and success. We will miss their devotion to our community and its citizens, their vision and spirit of entrepreneurship, their generosity and Christian witness in their daily walk. They have enriched our lives and leave a lasting footprint in our community.

Services for the couple will beheld on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the United Pentecostal Church of Center.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.