Captain Shreve tops Byrd in lacrosse for first time since 2010
SHREVEPORT, La. -
Captain Shreve hadn't beat their rival Byrd in lacrosse in seven years, but that changed Thursday night as the Gators topped the Yellow Jackets, 7-5.
Junior Kade Ledbetter got the scoring started and said, "well any time you play a team like Byrd you've got to come on them early, make them get their heads down and we just got the momentum and never gave it back."
Head coach Steven Pracht added, "this game's always very hyped up so I knew if we could just come out and be confident and play our game and not let the hype get in their head and just be confident and play our game I knew we'd come out fine. It's been a long time coming. It's taken seven years, but we finally got it and I couldn't be more proud of these guys."
Saturday, May 20 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:52:33 GMT
7th year Project Swim holds free swim lessons.
Something that costs nothing, but could save a life. Pool season is a time to take no chances, and in order to be safe before taking a dip it is never too late to take swimming lessons from Project Swim.
Sunday, May 21 2017 3:12 AM EDT2017-05-21 07:12:38 GMT
Dylan Strome broke a tie early in the third period and the Erie Otters beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday in the Memorial Cup opener for both American teams. Strome, the Arizona Coyotes' prospect...
Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter is returning to the United States after being detained in a Romanian airport. Romanian Border Police spokesman Fabian Badila confirmed to The Associated Press that the player left...
Sunday, May 21 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-05-21 07:34:10 GMT
Sunday, May 21 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-05-21 07:34:10 GMT
Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the...
Sunday, May 21 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-05-21 05:50:47 GMT
The Gents gave up three runs in the bottom of the first and could not recover as Centenary’s (35-10) season came to an end with a 13-4 loss to Concordia (30-17) in an elimination game in the Division III Baseball Regional in Tyler, Texas.
Sunday, May 21 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-05-21 04:38:39 GMT
Marilyn Rizzato and Morgan Turkoly drove in three runs each and Preslee Gallaway recorded eight strikeouts to lead Louisiana Tech to an 8-1 win over Albany at Rhoads Stadium in the Tuscaloosa Regional Saturday night.
