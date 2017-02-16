Captain Shreve tops Byrd in lacrosse for first time since 2010

Captain Shreve hadn't beat their rival Byrd in lacrosse in seven years, but that changed Thursday night as the Gators topped the Yellow Jackets, 7-5.

Junior Kade Ledbetter got the scoring started and said, "well any time you play a team like Byrd you've got to come on them early, make them get their heads down and we just got the momentum and never gave it back."

Head coach Steven Pracht added, "this game's always very hyped up so I knew if we could just come out and be confident and play our game and not let the hype get in their head and just be confident and play our game I knew we'd come out fine. It's been a long time coming. It's taken seven years, but we finally got it and I couldn't be more proud of these guys."