Quantcast

Captain Shreve tops Byrd in lacrosse for first time since 2010 - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Captain Shreve tops Byrd in lacrosse for first time since 2010

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. -

Captain Shreve hadn't beat their rival Byrd in lacrosse in seven years, but that changed Thursday night as the Gators topped the Yellow Jackets, 7-5.

Junior Kade Ledbetter got the scoring started and said, "well any time you play a team like Byrd you've got to come on them early, make them get their heads down and we just got the momentum and never gave it back."

Head coach Steven Pracht added, "this game's always very hyped up so I knew if we could just come out and be confident and play our game and not let the hype get in their head and just be confident and play our game I knew we'd come out fine. It's been a long time coming. It's taken seven years, but we finally got it and I couldn't be more proud of these guys."

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Alabama sports

    Latest Alabama sports

    Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.
    Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:47:01 GMT
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:




Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly