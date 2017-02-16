Quantcast

One shot in armed robbery at Shreveport convenience store - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

One shot in attempted armed robbery at Shreveport convenience store

Posted: Updated:
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
SHREVEPORT, La -

Shreveport Police are trying to track down the person responsible for an armed robbery and shooting Thursday night at a west Shreveport convenience store.
   
That clerk is 49-year-old Galib Wadi was taken to University Health and was reported to be recovering Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Emery Street in Shreveport.

Wadi's brothers say he was behind the counter when a man with two guns walked into the store. 
    
They say their brother fired shots in self defense, but the suspect fired back shooting Wadi in the leg.

One of the brothers owns a Triple J just four blocks away also on Hearne .
    
That store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night on Feb. 6 by an African American man in a hooded jacket with a bandana covering his face.

Related Story: Shreveport Police investigate armed robbery of convenience store
    
Just this past Wednesday, Feb.15 just two miles away at the corner of Hollywood Avenue and W. Canal Street an A-1-Stop was also robbed at gunpoint.
    
The owner of that A-1-Stop, Khaled Ali is a cousin of the Wadi brothers.
    
He says the suspect in Wednesday's crime took his gun along with cash from the register.

That man was also a slim African American man in a dark hooded jacket with a bandana covering his face.
    
We spoke to the owner of Avant Discount Batteries across from A-1-Stop who says the crimes worry him.
    
"We need to have a bigger police presence in this area, for sure, because it seems to be just over and over again," said Jeff Avant 

The string of crimes all happened in the 9-o'clock hour within the past week and a half.
    
The Wadi family thinks the same man has been robbing their stores and others in the area--within the past weeks.
    
Police say they could not confirm that. However, police are currently looking for the said suspects.
 

The suspect in the Feb. 16 attempted armed robbery was described only as a black male wearing a light blue hooded sweater who stood approximately five feet eleven inches tall.  The suspect fled the business and was unable to take any money from the store.  Persons with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly