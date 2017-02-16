One shot in attempted armed robbery at Shreveport convenience store

Shreveport Police are trying to track down the person responsible for an armed robbery and shooting Thursday night at a west Shreveport convenience store.



That clerk is 49-year-old Galib Wadi was taken to University Health and was reported to be recovering Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Emery Street in Shreveport.

Wadi's brothers say he was behind the counter when a man with two guns walked into the store.



They say their brother fired shots in self defense, but the suspect fired back shooting Wadi in the leg.



One of the brothers owns a Triple J just four blocks away also on Hearne .



That store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night on Feb. 6 by an African American man in a hooded jacket with a bandana covering his face.

Related Story: Shreveport Police investigate armed robbery of convenience store



Just this past Wednesday, Feb.15 just two miles away at the corner of Hollywood Avenue and W. Canal Street an A-1-Stop was also robbed at gunpoint.



The owner of that A-1-Stop, Khaled Ali is a cousin of the Wadi brothers.



He says the suspect in Wednesday's crime took his gun along with cash from the register.

That man was also a slim African American man in a dark hooded jacket with a bandana covering his face.



We spoke to the owner of Avant Discount Batteries across from A-1-Stop who says the crimes worry him.



"We need to have a bigger police presence in this area, for sure, because it seems to be just over and over again," said Jeff Avant

The string of crimes all happened in the 9-o'clock hour within the past week and a half.



The Wadi family thinks the same man has been robbing their stores and others in the area--within the past weeks.



Police say they could not confirm that. However, police are currently looking for the said suspects.



The suspect in the Feb. 16 attempted armed robbery was described only as a black male wearing a light blue hooded sweater who stood approximately five feet eleven inches tall. The suspect fled the business and was unable to take any money from the store. Persons with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org