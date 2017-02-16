Quantcast

Residents air concerns, support at burn chamber meeting

Burn chamber at Camp MInden Burn chamber at Camp MInden
MINDEN, La. (KTBS) -

Debate continues over whether a burn chamber at Camp Minden is good for business or a possible health hazard.

Thursday, the Minden South Webster Chamber of Commerce offered ESI a chance to address the community about burn chamber concerns. Chamber members felt it important for a "fact-based" meeting to dispel some information they felt was more like scare tactics. 

ESI's contract calls for them to dismantle the burn chamber following the disposal of the M6.

The company has recently expressed interest in leaving the chamber in place and bringing in other materials for disposal.

Despite ESI's presentation, multiple people spoke out with concerns over safety during the meeting.

Many citizens also spoke out in support of the chamber staying, the main reason being jobs in a declining economy.

About 1,200 acres of land on Camp Minden are specifically designated for explosive-related work. Camp Minden's history of the manufacturing of explosives.

ESI also noted that they hired the center for toxicology to test the conditions of ESI employees and and found no risks based on air quality or dust particles.

So far, ESI is operating the burn chamber around the clock as weather conditions permit -- and has destroyed more than 13 million pounds of explosives. The project is more than 82 percent complete.





    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

