LHSAA girls basketball first round results

Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

Man fighting for his life after found lying in the road with gunshot wounds

While tough on the outside, one body of bikers has a big heart for empowering children.

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) delayed from annual 100 mile bike ride due to rain. Bossier City, LA.

Fit for Life - the giant Shreveport sports and fitness expo, with all things athletic, and for the whole family.

Fit for Life Expo bikini competition at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Something that costs nothing, but could save a life. Pool season is a time to take no chances, and in order to be safe before taking a dip it is never too late to take swimming lessons from Project Swim.

Sunday is the last day of job fairs for the Shreveport Aquarium and its anchor restaurant S A L T.

One more job fair for Shreveport Aquarium

