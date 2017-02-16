Quantcast

LHSAA girls basketball first round results

SHREVEPORT, La -

LHSAA girls basketball playoffs first round results

Class 5A

Southwood 47, Landry-Walker 44

Captain Shreve 81, Covington 51

Destrehan 79, Airline 29

New Iberia 56, Ruston 49

Natchitoches Central 57, Lafayette 38

Class 4A

Woodlawn 60, Bossier 58

Benton 72, Carencro 40

Minden 76, Assumption 33

Huntington 62, Leesville 48

Class 3A

Winnfield 56, Mansfield 36

BTW 47, Northwest 34

Class 2A

Rapides 69, Lakeside 38

Lakeview 79, Springfield 29 

Red River 100, General Trass 5

North Caddo 81, Mentorship Academy 48

Many 50, Cohen Prep 43

Class 1A

Arcadia 47, Northwood-Lena 17

Plain Dealing 57, Haynesville 52

North Central 76, Logansport 46

Homer 89, Ringgold 9
 

Class B

Hornbeck 56, Choudrant 49

Zwolle 57, Castor 46

Converse 72, Simsboro 22

Div. III

Haynes 49, Calvary Baptist 30

