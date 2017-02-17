Shreveport credit/debit card trends

A new survey reveals some interesting trends and behaviors by Shreveport consumers. How do the financial habits of people in the Port City compare to some other cities?

"We went out to six different cities what individuals did and how they made their everyday purchases. What we found with those results it the majority of those cities actually use their credit cards to make those everyday purchases, except for the individuals in Shreveport. The people of Shreveport actually went to their debit card over their credit card," said Joni Stahl, USAA Financial Expert.

This survey was done by USAA, which provides financial services to current and former U.S. military and their families. Locally, these folks using their debit cards more than their credit cards for everyday purchases. In other words spending money you have right now in your account, instead of trying to pay for it later when the bill arrives.

"Shreveport was the only city who really chose that debit card over the credit card and I actually think that's great because it demonstrates that the people of Shreveport know, 'I don't want to get in over my head, I'm going to stick with the debit card,'"said Stahl.

The other cities compared in this survey to Shreveport were Birmingham, Indianapolis, Boise, Tucson and Albuquerque.

A local airman, who didn't want to go on camera, said she preferred using a credit card for everyday purchases because of the rewards she gets. In her case it was travel perks. She noted that she always pays it off at the end of the month to avoid carrying a balance.

For those who might be thinking, "Well, I would rather use my credit card for the reward, too." You should know there are plenty of debit cards that also offer rewards.

"We have a pretty strong membership base in Shreveport, over 31,000 of our members are located right there in Shreveport. So we are offering two different products that we're piloting. One is credit card the other one happens to be a debit card with a rewards program tied to it," said Stahl.

As for using those debit and credit cards, here's some tips that can help all of us.

"Pay off your balance every single month, find the rewards program that's right for you, whether that's a credit card or debit card and the third thing is read the fine print and know exactly what you're getting into. What is that interest rate and what are those fees," said Stahl