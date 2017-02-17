Krewe of Centaur set to roll on Saturday

Use the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to follow the action!

(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras revelers are geared up for what's sure to be a spectacular fun-filled weekend.

The 26th Krewe of Centaur Parade will roll Saturday. The parade is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Shreveport-Bossier to see how Northwest Louisiana celebrates Mardi Gras.

The parade start time is a bit earlier this year. It begins at 4pm at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport. From there, it hangs a right onto Clyde Fant Parkway and heads to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Then, it takes a left onto East Kings to Preston Street where it comes to an end. In all, the parade covers about six miles. Along the way, krewe members will toss more than two million beads from 33 floats.

The Shreveport Police Department is reminding parade-goers to follow some ground rules that are in place to ensure everyone has a fun, safe Mardi Gras experience.

Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday night before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday.

The public will not be allowed to set up any kind of tent or recreational vehicle or save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7:00 a.m. on parade day. Stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers before 7:00 a.m. Saturday will be removed by police and discarded. Violators could be ticketed, towed, or asked to leave.

Revelers planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should heed all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at major intersections around the parade area. It is imperative that emergency vehicles be able to drive down residential streets, so parking ordinances will be enforced. Violators could be towed at their own expense.

The parade route does include an alcohol-free family area that will be located on Clyde Fant Parkway between the railroad trestle just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park and Stoner Avenue.

Centaur Float Loading Party

The entire Krewe of Centaur has invited everyone out to Friday night's float loading party. You'll get a chance to see the amazing floats up close and personal, visit with krewe members and exchange beads. The Float Loading Party is from 5:30pm-9pm at the Centaur Den on Aero Drive in Shreveport. You're encouraged to get there early to get a good parking spot.

This year's theme & royalty

The theme of this year's parade is Mardi Gras Madness. This year's Captain is Dr. Susan Shofner. The King is Eric Enkey and the Queen is Jennifer Hammons. This year's Grand Marshals are Gary McCoy and Bristol of KISS Country 93.7.

About the Krewe of Centaur

The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade has grown over the years to become the largest parade in the Ark-La-Tex. It's also one of the largest, single parading krewes in the state of Louisiana, including New Orleans.

A world record attempt & special throws

Shreveport Aquarium plans to make a “splash” by kicking off 2017 with two world record attempts at forming the world's longest Mexican Wave line. The first attempt will be during the Krewe of Centaur Parade on Feb. 18 and the second, the Krewe of Gemini Parade on Feb. 25. The current record stands at 8,453 people. Also, be on the lookout for some special throws from the Shreveport Aquarium that will give you and a guest entrance into a special sneak preview event. You can be one of the first to experience the new Shreveport Aquarium, before it opens to the general public.

Live Coverage

Be sure and catch our live coverage from 4:30pm-7pm on KTBS 3, with a live stream on ktbs.com. We'll also rebroadcast the parade at 10pm on KPXJ CW 21. The parade sponsor this year is Dale's Paving, Inc.

KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to be activated

Once again, we're activating our exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker for the Krewe of Centaur Parade. That will happen at 4pm Saturday. If you ever need to know where the head of the parade is, just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location.

With our mobile app and GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route, to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.

If you're at the parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #ktbsmardigras on social media.

