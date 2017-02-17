Quantcast

Krewe of Centaur set to roll on Saturday - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Krewe of Centaur set to roll on Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Use the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to follow the action!

(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- Laissez les bon temps rouler!  Mardi Gras revelers are geared up for what's sure to be a spectacular fun-filled weekend.

The 26th Krewe of Centaur Parade will roll Saturday.  The parade is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Shreveport-Bossier to see how Northwest Louisiana celebrates Mardi Gras.

The parade start time is a bit earlier this year.  It begins at 4pm at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport. From there, it hangs a right onto Clyde Fant Parkway and heads to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.  Then, it takes a left onto East Kings to Preston Street where it comes to an end.  In all, the parade covers about six miles.  Along the way, krewe members will toss more than two million beads from 33 floats.

RELATED ARTICLE - Complete parade rules from SPD

The Shreveport Police Department is reminding parade-goers to follow some ground rules that are in place to ensure everyone has a fun, safe Mardi Gras experience. 

Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday night before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday. 

The public will not be allowed to set up any kind of tent or recreational vehicle or save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7:00 a.m. on parade day. Stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers before 7:00 a.m. Saturday will be removed by police and discarded. Violators could be ticketed, towed, or asked to leave. 

Revelers planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should heed all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at major intersections around the parade area. It is imperative that emergency vehicles be able to drive down residential streets, so parking ordinances will be enforced. Violators could be towed at their own expense. 

The parade route does include an alcohol-free family area that will be located on Clyde Fant Parkway between the railroad trestle just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park and Stoner Avenue.

 

Centaur Float Loading Party

The entire Krewe of Centaur has invited everyone out to Friday night's float loading party.  You'll get a chance to see the amazing floats up close and personal, visit with krewe members and exchange beads.  The Float Loading Party is from 5:30pm-9pm at the Centaur Den on Aero Drive in Shreveport. You're encouraged to get there early to get a good parking spot.

This year's theme & royalty

The theme of this year's parade is Mardi Gras Madness.  This year's Captain is Dr. Susan Shofner.  The King is Eric Enkey and the Queen is Jennifer Hammons.  This year's Grand Marshals are Gary McCoy and Bristol of KISS Country 93.7.

About the Krewe of Centaur

The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade has grown over the years to become the largest parade in the Ark-La-Tex.  It's also one of the largest, single parading krewes in the state of Louisiana, including New Orleans.

A world record attempt & special throws

Shreveport Aquarium plans to make a “splash” by kicking off 2017 with two world record attempts at forming the world's longest Mexican Wave line.  The first attempt will be during the Krewe of Centaur Parade on Feb. 18 and the second, the Krewe of Gemini Parade on Feb. 25.  The current record stands at 8,453 people.  Also, be on the lookout for some special throws from the Shreveport Aquarium that will give you and a guest entrance into a special sneak preview event.  You can be one of the first to experience the new Shreveport Aquarium, before it opens to the general public.

       

Live Coverage

Be sure and catch our live coverage from 4:30pm-7pm on KTBS 3, with a live stream on ktbs.com.  We'll also rebroadcast the parade at 10pm on KPXJ CW 21. The parade sponsor this year is Dale's Paving, Inc.

KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to be activated

Once again, we're activating our exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker for the Krewe of Centaur Parade.  That will happen at 4pm Saturday.  If you ever need to know where the head of the parade is, just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location.  

With our mobile app and GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route, to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or  Google Play.

Click here to get your KTBS 3 Storm Team Parade Forecast.

If you're at the parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #ktbsmardigras on social media.

RELATED ARTICLE2017 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex schedule

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • UPDATED: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Converse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:14:35 GMT
    Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

  • North Korea fires midrange missile in its latest test

    North Korea fires midrange missile in its latest test

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:09:37 GMT

    North Korea fired a medium-range missile on Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said, the latest ballistics test by a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

    North Korea fired a medium-range missile on Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said, the latest ballistics test by a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

  • Make hay while the sun shines

    Make hay while the sun shines

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:07:40 GMT

    Do we really appreciate the food producers in the country? Especially, the cattle farmers? To be successful, area cattlemen are dependent upon Mother Nature to make sure one of the herds main food sources – hay – is plentiful. This year, it all seems to be coming together better than in years past. Cattlemen such as Marty Woolridge have been making hay while the sun shines in recent weeks. Woolridge says this season’s hay cut and baling have been affected by the we...

    Do we really appreciate the food producers in the country? Especially, the cattle farmers? To be successful, area cattlemen are dependent upon Mother Nature to make sure one of the herds main food sources – hay – is plentiful. This year, it all seems to be coming together better than in years past. Cattlemen such as Marty Woolridge have been making hay while the sun shines in recent weeks. Woolridge says this season’s hay cut and baling have been affected by the we...

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Great ArkLaTex marathoners

    Great ArkLaTex marathoners

    Saturday, May 20 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-21 00:00:21 GMT
    Figure 1: Dennis Kimetto, Marathon World Record HolderFigure 1: Dennis Kimetto, Marathon World Record Holder

    Seems like everyone is into marathons as of late.  Average time to complete one is over 4 hours.  But, the world's best are about to break the 2 hour barrier.  We have a few runners close to that caliber around here.  Meet them in this ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

    Seems like everyone is into marathons as of late.  Average time to complete one is over 4 hours.  But, the world's best are about to break the 2 hour barrier.  We have a few runners close to that caliber around here.  Meet them in this ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    A Bossier woman who never gave up

    A Bossier woman who never gave up

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:53:09 GMT

    When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in  English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.

    When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in  English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Haynesville Shale lingering effects on real estate

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:20:35 GMT

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

  • News

    Natchitoches braces for bad weather

    Natchitoches braces for bad weather

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT

    Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted  to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...

    Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted  to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...

    •   

  • Crime BeatMore>>

  • Man fighting for his life after found lying in the road with gunshot wounds

    Saturday, May 20 2017 6:41 AM EDT2017-05-20 10:41:31 GMT

    Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

    Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

  • Deputies looking for woman who stole a cell phone in a grocery cart

    Deputies looking for woman who stole a cell phone in a grocery cart

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:14:52 GMT

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman who swiped a cell phone that belonged to another person while out shopping for groceries late last month.

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman who swiped a cell phone that belonged to another person while out shopping for groceries late last month.

  • Man caught on camera stealing from storage unit

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:37:29 GMT

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • UPDATED: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Converse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:14:35 GMT
    Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly