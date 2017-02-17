Tracker will be activated at 2pm Sunday

(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- Where's the parade, you ask? Right at your fingertips!

We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.

With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route.

Just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device and look for the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location. With the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker, you won't miss any of the action.

