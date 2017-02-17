Feaster out at Parkway after comments about Crimson Tide coaches made national headlines

David Feaster was removed as head football coach at Bossier City's Parkway High School on Friday. The move came amid growing controversy over derogatory comments he made about the University of Alabama's recruiting practices and his decision to ban them from Parkway's campus.

Feaster said he was told he had overstepped his authority.

Parkway's principal, Waylon Bates, made the decision to relieve Feaster of his duties.

"Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics," Bates said in a statement released by Bossier Parish schools.

Officials refused to elaborate on the principal's decision. But the move came three days after Feaster's public comments about football coaches from Alabama.

Feaster received national attention this week after he told 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge that he would not let coaches from Alabama on campus, although other schools are welcome. He called Alabama coaches unethical when it comes to recruiting, specifically referring to the recruiting of star quarterback Brandon Harris four years ago and whether Harris had a legitimate chance to be a starter. Harris eventually signed with LSU.

Feaster told KTBS News he got called into the principal's office on Thursday because Bates was upset over the negative publicity Parkway was receiving over his comments.

"I chose to back up Brandon Harris and not support Alabama and their unethical recruiting practices," Feaster said Friday. "He expressed it was his job to ban people or not to ban people."

“He started asking me if I read about what people are saying about (me) on the internet," Feaster said. "I said, 'No, I don’t read all that stuff.' If you read all that, you’d be miserable all the time. I don’t take an opinion poll to see what I should be doing. I do what I think is right for our program and our kids. I go out there and I stand by that.”

Feaster, who also teaches math, would be allowed to keep his teaching position, the school system said.

"Coaches work at the pleasure of the principal and it was the decision of the administration to make a change in Parkway's football program and go in a different direction," Bossier schools Superintendent Scott Smith said in a statement.

Smith said Parkway administrators will conduct a search for the next Parkway coach.

Feaster leaves Parkway after six seasons as the winningest coach in school history, posting an overall record of 64-12 including a 2013 Class 5A state championship appearance.