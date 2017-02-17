Quantcast

Feaster out at Parkway after comments about Crimson Tide coaches - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Feaster out at Parkway after comments about Crimson Tide coaches made national headlines

Posted: Updated:
David Feaster David Feaster
BOSSIER PARISH, La. -

David Feaster was removed as head football coach at Bossier City's Parkway High School on Friday. The move came amid growing controversy over derogatory comments he made about the University of Alabama's recruiting practices and his decision to ban them from Parkway's campus.

 

Feaster said he was told he had overstepped his authority.

 

Parkway's principal, Waylon Bates, made the decision to relieve Feaster of his duties.

 

"Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics," Bates said in a statement released by Bossier Parish schools.  

 

Officials refused to elaborate on the principal's decision. But the move came three days after Feaster's public comments about football coaches from Alabama.

 

Feaster received national attention this week after he told 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge that he would not let coaches from Alabama on campus, although other schools are welcome. He called Alabama coaches unethical when it comes to recruiting, specifically referring to the recruiting of star quarterback Brandon Harris four years ago and whether Harris had a legitimate chance to be a starter. Harris eventually signed with LSU.

 

Feaster told KTBS News he got called into the principal's office on Thursday because Bates was upset over the negative publicity Parkway was receiving over his comments.

 

"I chose to back up Brandon Harris and not support Alabama and their unethical recruiting practices," Feaster said Friday. "He expressed it was his job to ban people or not to ban people."

 

“He started asking me if I read about what people are saying about (me) on the internet," Feaster said. "I said, 'No, I don’t read all that stuff.' If you read all that, you’d be miserable all the time. I don’t take an opinion poll to see what I should be doing. I do what I think is right for our program and our kids. I go out there and I stand by that.”

 

Feaster, who also teaches math, would be allowed to keep his teaching position, the school system said.

 

"Coaches work at the pleasure of the principal and it was the decision of the administration to make a change in Parkway's football program and go in a different direction,"  Bossier schools Superintendent Scott Smith said in a statement.

 

Smith said Parkway administrators will conduct a search for the next Parkway coach.

Feaster leaves Parkway after six seasons as the winningest coach in school history, posting an overall record of 64-12 including a 2013 Class 5A state championship appearance.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • City of Shreveport to consider annual millage rates

    City of Shreveport to consider annual millage rates

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:17:02 GMT

    The City intends to consider rolling forward millage rates from 17.290 mills to 17.650 mills. 

    The City intends to consider rolling forward millage rates from 17.290 mills to 17.650 mills. 

  • Texarkana area McDonalds to serve first responders free meals Wednesday May 24th, 2017

    Texarkana area McDonalds to serve first responders free meals Wednesday May 24th, 2017

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:06:50 GMT

    In conjunction with EMS Appreciation week; McDonalds locations in Texarkana, USA,  Ashdown, AR, Atlanta, TX, and Leary, TX will provide free meals for all first responders on Wednesday may 24th between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

    In conjunction with EMS Appreciation week; McDonalds locations in Texarkana, USA,  Ashdown, AR, Atlanta, TX, and Leary, TX will provide free meals for all first responders on Wednesday may 24th between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

  • UPDATED: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Converse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:14:35 GMT
    Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

    •   

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Alabama sports

    Latest Alabama sports

    Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.
    Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:47:01 GMT
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly