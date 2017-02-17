Quantcast

Suspect sought in attempted armed robbery of Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Shreveport Police are hoping the public can help them track down a would-be bank robber.  They say he attempted to rob Regions Bank on Line Avenue Thursday afternoon.

It was just after 2:30 p.m. when officers were called to the location in the 4700 block of Line Avenue relative to an attempted armed robbery of the business.  On arrival there, officers made contact with employees who advised that a white male wearing a black jacket tan pants, yellow sunglasses armed with a handgun approached a teller with a note demanding money.

Before the suspect could make off with any money, he was apparently spooked and fled the business on foot.  The suspect is believed to have driven off in a white colored compact car of unknown make or model.  Surveillance images of the suspect are being released in efforts to identify the man and locate him.  Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org





