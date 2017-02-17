Quantcast

Caddo Grand Jury returns numerous indictments - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Caddo Grand Jury returns numerous indictments

Posted: Updated:
Arthur Anderson Arthur Anderson
Steven Moore Steven Moore
Johnathan Hawthorne Johnathan Hawthorne
Ryan Beene Ryan Beene
Cordero James Cordero James
CADDO PARISH, La. -

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned seven true bills on Thursday, including one with two counts of second-degree murder and six for sex crimes committed within the parish.

Of the sex crimes charged, two are for first-degree rape of a victim under age 13 with associated sexual battery, one is for first-degree rape of a victim under age 13 with associated sexual battery and crimes against nature, while the other three are for first-degree rape and armed robbery.

Those true-billed are Arthur Deandre Anderson, 25, charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Anderson is charged with the November 19, 2016, deaths of Huey Leonard and Ashley Williams. Anderson was believed to have been romantically involved with Williams. She and Leonard were found dead from numerous gunshot wounds in Williams' Nissan Versa in west Shreveport.

Six of the indictments are under seal, with four currently incarcerated at Caddo Correction Center.

  • Jaquayveon McGee, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. His bond is currently set at $200,000.
  • Wallis Mayes Jr., 44, of Greenwood, is charged with first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13, aggravated crimes against nature and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. His bond has been set at a total of $450,000.
  • Steven Arrinton Moore Jr., 17, of Bossier City, is charged with first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $200,000.
  • Johnathan Ishiah Hawthorne, 26, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $500,000.
  • Ryan Scott Beene, 25, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $500,000.
  • Cordero Rodriguez James, 25, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $500,000.

People with information on any of those charged should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • UPDATED: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Converse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:14:35 GMT
    Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.Scene in Converse where officer-involved shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

    An officer-involved shooting in Converse overnight has left one man dead. State police are taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting that reportedly stemmed from an early morning disturbance at the corner of DeSoto and Armour streets in Converse. 

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly