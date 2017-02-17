Caddo Grand Jury returns numerous indictments

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned seven true bills on Thursday, including one with two counts of second-degree murder and six for sex crimes committed within the parish.

Of the sex crimes charged, two are for first-degree rape of a victim under age 13 with associated sexual battery, one is for first-degree rape of a victim under age 13 with associated sexual battery and crimes against nature, while the other three are for first-degree rape and armed robbery.

Those true-billed are Arthur Deandre Anderson, 25, charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Anderson is charged with the November 19, 2016, deaths of Huey Leonard and Ashley Williams. Anderson was believed to have been romantically involved with Williams. She and Leonard were found dead from numerous gunshot wounds in Williams' Nissan Versa in west Shreveport.

Six of the indictments are under seal, with four currently incarcerated at Caddo Correction Center.

Jaquayveon McGee, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. His bond is currently set at $200,000.

Wallis Mayes Jr., 44, of Greenwood, is charged with first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13, aggravated crimes against nature and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. His bond has been set at a total of $450,000.

Steven Arrinton Moore Jr., 17, of Bossier City, is charged with first-degree rape of a person under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $200,000.

Johnathan Ishiah Hawthorne, 26, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $500,000.

Ryan Scott Beene, 25, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $500,000.

Cordero Rodriguez James, 25, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. He is in custody, with his bond currently set at $500,000.

People with information on any of those charged should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office.