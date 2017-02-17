La. House debates deeper budget cuts than Gov. Edwards wants

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Louisiana House lawmakers are debating a budget-rebalancing proposal to slash $188 million from state spending over the remaining four months of the financial year.

That's $128 million more than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to cut to help eliminate Louisiana's deficit.

Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds, of Baton Rouge, said although some reductions in his bill could be painful, "we find ourselves in desperate times."

Democratic Rep. Walt Leger, of New Orleans, said Edmonds' proposal would make deeper cuts than needed, because it doesn't use $120 million available from Louisiana's "rainy day" fund.

Edwards wants to use the reserves. But some House Republicans say Louisiana needs to permanently pare spending, rather than use a savings account.

House debate Friday comes as the 10-day session hit its midpoint. It must end Wednesday.