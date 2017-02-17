Arkansas health department warns of widespread flu activity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting an uptick in deaths due to influenza compared to last year.

The health department says 19 people have died this season from the flu, and all of them were adults. That's compared to the 11 people who died during the 2015-2016 flu season.

The health department says it's not too late for people to get vaccinated. Federal health officials said this week that this year's flu vaccine appears to be fairly effective against the most common strains this season.

Among infectious diseases, flu is considered one of the U.S.'s leading killers. CDC estimates suggest that in an average year, about 35,000 Americans die from flu-related causes.