Parade Rules from SPD

The Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade is all set to roll out at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday and the Shreveport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to pass on a friendly reminder to parade-goers regarding some ground rules that are in place to ensure everyone has a fun, safe Mardi Gras experience.

Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday night before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday.

The public will not be allowed to set up any kind of tent or recreational vehicle or save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7:00 a.m. on parade day. Stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers before 7:00 a.m. Saturday will be removed by police and discarded. Violators could be ticketed, towed, or asked to leave.

Revelers planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should heed all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at major intersections around the parade area. It is imperative that emergency vehicles be able to drive down residential streets, so parking ordinances will be enforced. Violators could be towed at their own expense.

The parade will begin on Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street and run along the same route as it has in previous years: south on Clyde Fant Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway, south on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.

The parade route does include an alcohol-free family area that will be located on Clyde Fant Parkway between the railroad trestle just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park and Stoner Avenue. The no alcohol rule will be enforced in the family area. Absolutely NO GLASS containers or glass bottles will be allowed anywhere along route.

Parking:

* Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved parking for permit holders only.

* No parking is allowed before 7:00 a.m. on parade day

on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including all neutral ground) or the Clyde Fant Parkway.

No parking beyond the white lines only. Citizens cannot park where areas are clearly roped off and marked.

* No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.

* Restricted parking is allowed on the residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side; other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember: the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violators could be towed.

*Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the Duck Pond, and at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Parkway. A handicap parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.

Parade day street closures:

At 8:30 a.m., Crockett Street from Market Street to Clyde Fant Parkway.

At 8:30 a.m., Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street

Residents can gain access to Sci-Port until 4:00 p.m. using Lake Street.

At 2:30 p.m., E. Kings Highway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

At 3:00 p.m. the following streets will close:

East Kings Highway at Youree Drive

Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge)

Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

East Preston Avenue will be closed to through traffic at East Kings Highway,

Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street, and Clyde Fant Parkway once the

Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.

* Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on parade day.

Clyde Fant Parkway between East 70th Street and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will remain open.

Knight Street will remain open from East Preston Avenue to Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

Emergency Assistance :

* Over 200 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department will be working the parade. Officers will be in patrol cars, on foot, on motorcycles.

* Police will utilize several mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.

* Police will have command buses on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in Shreve City and on East Kings Highway.

* The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.

No Throw Areas :

* In the staging area on Clyde Fant Parkway north of Lake Street.

* The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park.

* Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Parkway.

* The exit from Clyde Fant Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

* The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway

* Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter.

Parade Rules:

* No alcohol will be allowed on Clyde Fant Parkway from the railroad trestle just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park to Stoner Avenue This area has been designated the alcohol-free family zone. Violators will be subject to arrest.

Prohibited Items/Acts

* No glass bottles or containers will be allowed on the parade route.

* No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.

* No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.

* No dangerous objects or silly string.

* No one may throw anything at a parade float.

* Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.

* No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be subject to arrest.

* No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be subject to arrest.

Safety Tips:

* Don’t leave children unattended! Make plans to meet up at a particular location in case children become separated from guardians during the parade.

* Do not fight or struggle over beads.

* Keep a safe distance from the floats.

* Keep valuables at home, and make sure cars are securely locked.

* Don’t take purses or wallets to parades. Keep money and I.D. in pants pockets.

* Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.

* Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.

* Use common sense and treat others like you would want to be treated!!!!!