Arkansas Convention Center in Texarkana could soon have a new owner

Texarkana Hotels LLC, which is owned by Hiren Patel, recently filed a motion in bankruptcy court seeking approval to sell the facility for nearly $6.6 million.



Meanwhile, local officials say there is great potential for the area, and hope to see more growth in the future.

According to a recent bankruptcy court filing, Texarkana Hotels LLC entered into a purchase agreement with James Naples.



If approved, the sale will close by March 15th.



The center and hotel had originally opened in 2013, about a year after the Texas-side opened their own convention center.



Texarkana Chamber President Mike Malone says with the population continuing to grow in the Texarkana region, there is a great demand for conventions coming into the area.

"Our other convention center is running very full. It's doing well. Everyone is looking for more business and I think with the new ownership, we wish them the best. They will attract some additional conventions, family reunions, etc. to come into the area," said Malone.



Over the last year, Texarkana Hotels filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and two other restaurants closed in the Crossroads Business Park near the convention center.



Malone believes businesses in that section on town will soon get back on track.

"We're positively optimistic that we'll see more life out there. The couple of restaurants that are no longer open, we'll get those reopened. There is more space for additional businesses to plant themselves there," said Malone.



Meanwhile, the Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission is working to free up tax incentives from the Arkansas Convention Center to help with economic development.

Another Patel-owned company recently sold a Texarkana, Texas hotel to James Naples.



He paid $2.9 million for the Country Inn and Suites.