Boulder police: Missing woman's remains may be in Shreveport area

Boulder, Colo., police are looking to the local community as they try to locate the rest of the remains of a woman they say was murdered earlier this week.

Their investigation centers around the disappearance of 25-year-old Ashley Mead. Based on emerging information, investigators believe Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered just outside of Shreveport.

There are concerns that some of the victim’s body parts may have been discarded in a variety of communities the suspect passed through after the homicide, Boulder public information officer Shannon Cordingly said in a news release.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday on partial human remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla. A positive identification has not been made; however, Boulder police and Okmulgee police have tentatively identified them as Mead based on observations made during the autopsy.

Adam Densmore, the father of Mead's child has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder. The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court.

Densmore’s exact travel route between Sunday through Wednesday is still under investigation. But detectives believe Densmore left Boulder Sunday night and traveled south to Raton, N. M.

He then continued south and east through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton Monday. Densmore drove Tuesday to Conway, Ark., where he spent the night. He left the next day and stopped in Okmulgee before being located and arrested just west of Tulsa, Okla. at approximately 1:30 p.m.

It is believed that a portion of Ashley Mead’s body could be in a purple suitcase. If anyone sees a suitcase placed in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and to contact their local police department immediately. Cordingly said.

Mead and her daughter Winter were reported missing Tuesday after Mead did not show up for work. Winter was located Wednesday with her father. She was unharmed and placed in the temporary care of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.?

Anyone with information regarding Mead's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-1974.Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.