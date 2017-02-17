2017 KTBS 3 "What's Happening" Feb 17-19

KREWE OF CENTAUR FLOAT-LOADING PARTY FEBRUARY 17, 2017

VENUE: KREWE OF CENTAUR FLOAT-LOADING PARTY

ADDRESS: 351 Aero Dr Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

PRICE: Free

PHONE:(318) 572-4632

WEBSITE:kreweofcentaur.org

The float-loading party is a big party before the Krewe of Centaur Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18. At the float loading party, Friday, Feb. 17, people can see all of the ornate and colorful floats up close and personal. It's a great time to check out the throws and mix and mingle with locals. Like the Krewe of Centaur Facebook page.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE "DIG YOUR ROOTS TOUR " FEBRUARY 17, 2017

BUY TICKETS

VENUE:CENTURYLINK CENTER

ADDRESS: 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71112

TIME:7:00 PM

PRICE:$26.75-$72

PHONE:(318) 752-6730

WEBSITE:www.ticketmaster.com

EMAIL:tloftin@centurylinkcenter.com

Florida Georgia Line, an American bro-country duo, is bringing their "Dig Your Roots Tour" to CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Friday 17, 2017! Tickets will go on sale November 18, 2016. Some of their top hits include: "Cruise," "Get Your Shine On," and "Tip It Back."

Shreveport -Bossier Mudbugs verse Witcha Falls FEBRUARY 17 & 18, 2017

BUY TICKETS

VENUE:HIRSCH MEMORIAL COLISEUM

ADDRESS: 3207 Pershing Blvd Shreveport, LA 71109-5348

TIME:7:11 PM to 10:11 PM

PRICE:$10 - $25

PHONE:(318) 636-7094

WEBSITE:www.mudbugshockey.com

Come out for a night of ice hockey as the Shreveport Mudbugs team faces the Wichita Falls Wildcats, Feb. 17-18, at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The Shreveport Mudbugs are an ice hockey team and members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) which features student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of playing college and/or professional hockey.

KREWE OF CENTAUR PRE-PARADE PARTY FEBRUARY 18, 2017

VENUE:RED RIVER DISTRICT

ADDRESS: 500 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101

PRICE:Free

Heading downtown to watch the Krewe of Centaur parade, Saturday, Feb. 18? Then look no further than the Red River District!

This is the District's third annual Krewe of Centaur Pre-Parade Party, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entertainment is free, as well as the activities for the kids. There will be food and drink specials from the restaurants and coffee bar in the District.

From street performers to facepainting, cold drinks to bounce houses, you are sure to find something to that will inspire you to let the good times roll! And, when you're so inspired, take the short walk down Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport and see the beautiful Krewe of Centaur floats and enjoy the parade anywhere along Clyde Fant Parkway.

Like the Facebook event for more details.

KREWE OF CENTAUR MARDI GRAS PARADE XXVI FEBRUARY 18, 2017

VENUE:KREWE OF CENTAUR MARDI GRAS PARADE

ADDRESS: Lake St. @ Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

PRICE:Free

PHONE:(318) 572-4632

WEBSITE:www.kreweofcentaur.org

The Krewe of Centaur parade is one of Louisiana's largest Mardi Gras parades. It takes place 10 days before Fat Tuesday and it is all you expect - fun, loads of Mardi Gras beads and elaborate, brightly colored parade floats. The parade starts on the corner of Lake Street and Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport and progresses south down Clyde Fant to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, then turns west. The parade turns north on East Kings Highway. The parade comes to an end at the corner of East Kings Highway and East Preston Street. There are designated family zones along Clyde Fant Parkway.

Check out this time-lapse video of the Krewe of Centaur parade.

VIVIAN BLACK HISTORY FESTIVAL AND PARADE FEBRUARY 18, 2017

VENUE:VIVIAN BLACK HISTORY FESTIVAL AND PARADE

ADDRESS: Vivian, LA 71082

TIME:10:00 A.M.

PRICE:Free

PHONE:(318) 375-3471

WEBSITE:www.vivian.la.us

Celebrate at Vivian's Annual Black History Festival and Parade. Visit historical sites like the train depot museum and more. Enjoy great music, food, family fun and good ole Southern hospitality. Don't miss the rib cook-off and the "Shop Til U Drop" vendors expo.

YES LIVE AT THE STRAND THEATRE FEBRUARY 18, 2017

BUY TICKETS

VENUE:STRAND THEATRE

ADDRESS: 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:8:00 PM

PRICE:$45-$65

PHONE:(318) 226-8555

WEBSITE:www.thestrandtheatre.com

EMAIL:strand@thestrandtheatre.com

Rock legends YES will perform at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. During their current tour, YES: The Album Series, the band is performing its most seminal albums in their entirety. In Shreveport, YES will perform the album Drama as well as sides one and four of Tales From Topographic Oceans, as well as their greatest hits. A variety of ticket levels are available, including meet and greet opportunities. See The Strand Theatre website for complete details.

KREWE OF BARKUS & MEOUX PET PARADE FEBRUARY 19, 2017

ADDRESS: 2000 Reeves Marine Dr (Next to the Century Link) Bossier City, LA 71112

TIME:12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

PRICE:$1 for adults, children free

PHONE:(318) 294-3977

WEBSITE:www.barkusandmeoux.org

EMAIL:animalkrewe@gmail.com

This is a huge family and pet-friendly parade with more than 75 vendors and 10,000 patrons attending last year. It is a walking parade and everyone can sign up to participate.There will be face-painting, animal adoption, food vendors and much more.

Registration for parade participation is $25 for the first person or pet and $10 for each additional. The parade is located at the Event Center on the Red located at the south side of the Century Link Center parking lot. Please use the South parking lot of Century Link for parking. Entry is a $1 donation. All money raised at this event is used to promote our animal education programs & local area rescues. For vendor information contact Tresa Frye at 318-549-3266.