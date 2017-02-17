Krewe of Centaur Parade Preps

Carnival season is in full effect as the Krewe of Centaur kicks off its 26th annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday, February 18th.

It's one of the largest krewes in Northwest Louisiana made up of over 700 members.

The krewe is now gearing up for the big day by loading up millions of beads and throws.

Parade Co-Captain, Brian Hammons, said they have at least 37 floats and are ready to show parade-goers a good time, "You have stuffed animals. You have hula hoops. You have Frisbees. You have light up sticks. You name it and you have cups. Anything that can be thrown from the floats that the bead committee here gets, will be thrown.”

Friday, February 17th, is the krewe's float-loading party that’s open to the public at their float den on North Market.

Attendees can see the floats up close and personal while enjoying food, drinks and music.