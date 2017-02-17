The national show featuring Shreveport's finest is on

If there is a part of the world that has not heard about Shreveport yet, they are about to get a year long dose about this place.

It all has to do with one man and his mission to make murderers pay for their crimes and give families closure and it will all be broadcast on Investigation Discovery’s new show called “Murder Chose Me.”

Last week you could say Hollywood landed in Shreveport's Robinson Film Center. Actors and ID network Executive Producer Lorna Thomas and the show’s producer Todd Moss were in town privately promoting the show that deals with the real life murder mysteries solved by former Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery.

"The thing that appealed to us about Rod was his personal story…what motivates him to solve homicides. I think it's unique and that was something that we were looking to bring to our cast of characters on ID," said Thomas.

Moss said Demery's personal dealings with his mother being murdered and his brother becoming a murderer came in to play to create a crime fighter and a show like no other.

"He didn't let that define him in a negative way. He used that to become a police officer to become an investigator and solve cases at an amazing rate a rate that I don't think people understand. It's miraculous! Most cops don't go out and solve 95 percent of their cases," said Moss.

The show uses actual mug shots and audio murder confessions taken from the files of the Shreveport Police department.

People invited to the private showing an episode called "The Boogie Man" which dealt with the murder of Roshenna Crowder in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

In the show Rod Demery is portrayed by actor John Nicholson.

Nicholson and Demery bonded during the shooting of the episodes. Demery said as he watched Nicholson act out his life it was powerful and brought back some emotional memories.

"I was really impressed with his performance . . . it was a good feeling," said Demery.

Equally impressed and getting a good feeling about the show was a member of Crowder's family.

After he saw the episode that night he thanked Demery for remembering Roshenna, re-telling the story and giving his family closure.