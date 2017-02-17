Quantcast

Loyola advances to state, Byrd comes up short

SHREVEPORT, La. -

The Loyola Flyers girls soccer team beat Teurlings Catholic 2-1 to advance to the LHSAA Division III state championship, meanwhile the Byrd Lady Yellow Jackets fell 2-0 to Mount Carmel at home coming up short of the Division I title game.

Loyola head coach Mark Matlock said, "it's awesome. I mean we've been to the finals twice now in the last five years so we've alternated final, semifinal, final, semifinal so all year we've been saying it's our turn to go back again. The girls are excited, I'm excited."

Byrd head coach Lisa Levermann said, "It's disappointing to end like this because we just again wanted that taste of that state championship that we got last year, wanted revenge and it didn't happen for us."

Loyola faces Vanderbilt Catholic at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans, February 22 at 5:30 p.m.

    Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings says he's recovering from a stroke.
    Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.
    Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, Houston guard James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard are the finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.
    No. 18 LSU Softball exploded for seven runs on seven hits in the top of the fourth inning to propel the Tigers to a 10-1 win against McNeese in six innings in Game 5 of the Baton Rouge Regional Sunday night at Tiger Park.

    Louisiana Tech took No. 1 ranked Minnesota into extra innings before the Gophers (56-4) scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Lady Techsters (38-24) 5-2 at Rhoads Stadium Sunday afternoon in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

    The Gents gave up three runs in the bottom of the first and could not recover as Centenary’s (35-10) season came to an end with a 13-4 loss to Concordia (30-17) in an elimination game in the Division III Baseball Regional in Tyler, Texas.

