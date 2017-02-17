Loyola advances to state, Byrd comes up short

The Loyola Flyers girls soccer team beat Teurlings Catholic 2-1 to advance to the LHSAA Division III state championship, meanwhile the Byrd Lady Yellow Jackets fell 2-0 to Mount Carmel at home coming up short of the Division I title game.

Loyola head coach Mark Matlock said, "it's awesome. I mean we've been to the finals twice now in the last five years so we've alternated final, semifinal, final, semifinal so all year we've been saying it's our turn to go back again. The girls are excited, I'm excited."

Byrd head coach Lisa Levermann said, "It's disappointing to end like this because we just again wanted that taste of that state championship that we got last year, wanted revenge and it didn't happen for us."

Loyola faces Vanderbilt Catholic at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans, February 22 at 5:30 p.m.