SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced plans to vaccinate 1,000 front line healthcare workers by the end of the week.
Health officials said about 300 people have been vaccinated within the last 24 hours. Vaccinations are underway at it's Shreveport Kings Highway location, St. Mary's Medical Center, and Monroe hospital.
Pfizer shots are currently for employees who have direct exposure to covid-19 patients. 975 vaccines arrived yesterday. The hospital chain.. received 575 more today. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Director of pharmacy Jason Lafitte explained the careful process of storing the vaccines.
"There's a lot of close coordination to ensure that remove the vials at the appropriate time, they all have time to thaw and come to room temperature that were mixing the amount that is needed to make sure that we're not wasting any One of the things that we're really excited about is that we dosed exactly 115 patients last night and did not waste a single dose," explain Lafitte.
Employees are expected to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in 21 days.