Watch Live
alert
1:30 p.m. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson briefing on COVID-19 in Arkansas
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- SPD officer on leave after Facebook video
- Deputies answers questions surrounding backpack found in woods
- Bally's Corp. takes over Eldorado Shreveport
- Controversial SPD instructor fired after another Facebook post
- 2 dead in Sabine Parish house fire; victims identified
- 1 dead, 1 injured in car accident on I-20
- 3 injured in Shreveport shooting
- Nine months into pandemic, Shreveport hospitals report 'uptick' in new baby deliveries
- Bossier City football player hospitalized due to COVID-19
- Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.