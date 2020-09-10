Watch Live
1:30pm - Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson provides COVID-19 briefing
- Body found, Bossier City police investigate
- SUV slayer pleads guilty, sentenced 40 years in prison
- Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in DeSoto crash
- Two killed, juvenile injured in overnight Shreveport crash
- Shreveport driver receives 40 year sentence for killing romantic rival
- SWEPCO lineman injured during recovery efforts in Vernon Parish
- Caesars Entertainment selling Louisiana Downs
- Shreveport woman killed in I-20 near Dixie Inn
- Caddo Parish Coroner names Saturday's west Shreveport drowning victim
- 11yo charged with murder in Calcasieu Parish
