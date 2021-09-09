SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a 17-year-old and are searching to two others following a high-speed chase in southwest Shreveport.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Cpl. Timothy Johns was driving on Walker Road when a small SUV passed his patrol car at a high rate of speed. Johns attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.
Prator said Johns was joined in the pursuit by Senior Deputy Alvin Slay. The deputies followed the vehicle as it led them on a 25-minute pursuit at speeds over 100 mph while running red lights and traveling in opposing lanes of traffic through the city.
The driver ultimately crashed the stolen car into an apartment building in the 700 block of Bernice Circle. All three occupants of the car jumped out and fled on foot. Johns located and arrested the 17-year-old, who was the front seat passenger, on the apartment complex grounds. The remaining two suspects are still at large.
Deputies found two loaded AR-15 rifles and spent pistol casings inside the Hyundai. There were also bullet holes in the vehicle.