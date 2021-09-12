SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police confirms one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport Saturday night.
Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of W. 70th Street in around 7:30 p.m. The call was originally listed as loitering and trespassing. Nearly two dozen units were eventually on the scene.
Details of what happened between the officer and deceased person have not been released. LSP has taken over the investigation at the request of Shreveport Police.
The public information officer for LSP is expected to release additional details after further investigation.
Stay with KTBS 3 News on air and online for updates.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.