...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* From Tuesday afternoon until further notice.
* At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 142.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 143.5 feet Saturday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164.
&&