SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport and REV Entertainment will host a media availability Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Officials will discuss the proposed world-class development concept, which will include a ballpark as the anchor.
In Fall of 2022 REV Entertainment entered into a cooperative relationship with the City of Shreveport to bring baseball back to Shreveport. The partnership includes new development in the Shreveport Fairgrounds area, including a ballpark to serve as the home for an independent baseball team.
Both REV Entertainment and the City of Shreveport will share an update on the master plan for the project during the availability.