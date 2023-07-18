SHREVEPORT, La. -- Members of a violent Shreveport street gang who pretended to be small-business owners received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government’s pandemic-relief programs, a federal grand jury alleges in a fraud indictment naming 24 people.
Profiteering was done in a coordinated effort of claiming fictitious businesses, non-existent employees, double-dipping to try to get more than one loan, and submitting fabricated bank and tax documents, KTBS News has learned. Money was instead spent on themselves, investigators believe.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport has scheduled a news conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the indictment. Federal prosecutors would not discuss specifics ahead of time because the indictment has been sealed while authorities round up the suspects.