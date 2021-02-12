...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Light Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations
of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Light icing should be primarily limited to elevated
surfaces, bridges, trees, and powerlines. The potential for
hazardous conditions on bridges could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&