Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Shreveport man dies in police custody; family fears "cover-up"
- Young girl's body recovered from Broken Bow Lake
- Governor to announce Louisiana goes to Phase 2 reopening
- Shreveport citizens react to police actions and riots in Minneapolis
- CPSB considers closing 3 schools amid decline in revenue
- Mother charged in infant son's death claims she's indigent
- Caddo Parish Coroner names victims in Sunday shooting
- 1 dead in rollover accident on I-220
- Facebook posts by Shreveport firefighters amid George Floyd fallout get scrutiny
- The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.