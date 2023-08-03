Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Washington on Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on his latest indictment, on charges related to his push to overturn the 2020 election results before and during Jan. 6.
Trump was charged with four counts as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
He has denied all wrongdoing and likened the indictment, his third, to political persecution, which prosecutors have pushed back against.
In a brief interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Trump called the new charges a "pile on" and, like his other indictments, "ridiculous."
Trump was previously indicted in New York on state charges that he allegedly falsified business documents; and he is separately facing federal charges in Florida over his alleged mishandling of government secrets while out of office.