SHREVEPORT, La. - The African American Parade Celebration in Shreveport will celebrate its 35th year on Saturday, Feb. 4. For the past 21 years, 13 states have been involved in the celebration. The parade route starts on Milam Street east to Market, then north on Market Street to Texas Avenue, and then west on Texas Avenue to Common Street where it ends. The route will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m.
We'll showcase the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday live on KPXJ CW 21, KTBS.com, and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Be sure and send your parade photos to pics@ktbs.com and use #ktbs3 and #blackhistory on social media.