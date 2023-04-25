TEXARKANA, Ark. - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be in Texarkana Tuesday to join Sec. of Education Jacob Oliva for a town hall to discuss the LEARNS education reform legislation that was passed during this year's legislative session.
The LEARNS initiative stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking, and safety.
RELATED CONTENT: Education: Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils Arkansas LEARNS plan
It's happening Tuesday at noon at the University of Arkansas Texarkana Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center at 3501 U of A Way in Texarkana.