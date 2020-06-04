MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Hundreds of people were expected on Thursday to attend a memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis last month has elicited such outrage across the country that it has pushed fears of a pandemic into the background.
Thursday’s memorial service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in a large sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.
Other services for Floyd are planned for Saturday in Raeford, N.C., where some of his family lives, and Monday in Houston, where he lived for many years.