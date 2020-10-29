Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OF 25 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
Watch Live
alert
HAPPENING NOW - Gov. Edwards' Update on Louisiana's Response to Hurricane Zeta
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bargain hunters hit liquidation sale at former Diamond Jacks Hotel
- Victim named in Saturday morning's west Shreveport homicide
- Sarepta man charged with second-degree murder
- Zeta moves onshore in SE Louisiana as Category 2 hurricane
- 2 arrested in NWLA on child porn charges
- Caddo Parish high school moves to online learning this week
- La. driver's license, ID card requests now made online
- 'Hurricane Chris' among 5 indicted on homicide charges
- Head of Louisiana State Police stepping down
- Marshall man killed in Sunday crash in Harrison County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How do you plan to vote?
You voted: