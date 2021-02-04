...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are
expected through the remainder of the afternoon, becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts behind the passage of a
cold front through early this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma,
southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
&&