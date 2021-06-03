Watch Live
alert
2:30 p.m. - Gov. Edwards provides update on COVID-19 in Louisiana
-
- Updated
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities identify drowning victim pulled from Lake Bistineau spillway
- Woman found shot in head behind dumpster in Shreveport
- DeSoto teen killed, 2 others injured in crash
- Louisiana gun advocates push for stronger constitutional carry laws
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Shreveport man arrested in death of Benton woman
- Police: shooting and accident on Fairfield Avenue connected
- 3 dead, including baby, in East Texas crash
- Man wounded in south Shreveport shooting
- Bossier City toddler injured, trees down following overnight storm
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.